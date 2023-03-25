Closer family doctor-specialist partnerships needed to tackle heart conditions: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE – Patients with heart conditions can benefit from closer family doctor-specialist partnerships, to manage the leading cause of death here.

Minister of Health Ong Ye Kung said the family doctor could watch over patients, advise them towards healthy activity while monitoring their progress, and refer them to a cardiologist if their condition is severe.

“Conversely, when a specialist, like a cardiologist, assesses that a patient will benefit from preventive care, change of lifestyles or routine management of his chronic disease, he can refer the patient to the family doctor,” added Mr Ong, who was speaking at the Singapore Cardiac Society’s 34th annual scientific meeting.

The minister said the family doctor will then support patients in adhering to recommended care to keep their chronic conditions under control.

“The patient will benefit more from having two doctors – a specialist plus a family doctor, one in a specialist centre and the other in the community – to look after different aspects of his health,” said Mr Ong.

In his speech, Mr Ong noted that since 2010, cardiovascular disease has accounted for about 33 per cent of all deaths in Singapore.

“It is high, but fortunately steady and not worsening. However, the signs are worrying, as the prevalence of obesity, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia is rising in Singapore,” added the minister, who was speaking at the event held at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel.

Hyperlipidaemia is a risk factor in heart disease, and refers to elevated concentrations of lipids or fats in the blood.

“Better quality of life has generally lowered the incidence of severe diseases and extended lifespan, but ironically, is also adding to diseases of affluence. Food has become richer and less healthy.

“The working life of Singaporeans is increasingly becoming more sedentary, behind a computer. Then when it comes to leisure time, devices took over the computer, and displaced outdoor sports and activities,” said Mr Ong.

Plans to manage cardiac disease in Singapore will fall under Healthier SG, the Ministry of Health’s preventive care strategy launched in 2022 that makes family doctors central to helping individuals take charge of their health.

This initiative will pair each resident with a single family doctor who can be familiar with the patient’s conditions and provide regular health monitoring over the years.

Healthier SG also places an increased focus on preventative care, with more healthy activities and sports infrastructure to be made accessible to residents.

Ideally, doctors will also be able to recommend such activities to encourage residents to care for their health.

“As family doctors play an expanding role in preventive care and maintaining the health of our population, we need to strengthen the partnership between them and specialist doctors.

“The handshakes need to be firm, and the process seamless and smooth,” said Mr Ong.