Close to $800 of additional support from Budget 2021 for the Soh family

SINGAPORE - With his company planning to slow down production of sensors in the light of reduced demand in the coming months, Mr Alex Soh, 41, expects his salary to take a hit as he will be getting less pay for overtime work.

Given the uncertain economic outlook, the technician said every little bit of additional support announced by the Government in Budget 2021 will help to defray costs for his family.

In total, his family of four, who live in a four-room Housing Board flat and has a monthly household income of about $4,000, will be receiving about $780 in assistance from the $900 million Household Support Package. His wife, 39, works part-time as a clerk.

His daughters, who are in Primary 1 and Primary 3, will each receive a top-up of $200 in their Edusave accounts.

His family will also get rebates to offset 2½ months' worth of service and conservancy charges for the upcoming financial year, estimated at about $120.

They will also have an additional utilities rebate of $160 under the GST Voucher - U-Save Special Payment, and $100 in Community Development Council vouchers which can be used at participating heartland shops and hawker centres.

"As long as I have a job, we can still make ends meet. We try to be frugal and live within our means," said Mr Soh.

