About 12,000 secondary school students to attend live professional concerts by end-2024

SINGAPORE - Only one student out of a class of 37 raised his hand when Deyi Secondary School music teacher Ho Si Liang asked them if they had been to a classical concert.

On May 21, as part of an effort by schools to broaden musical exposure for students, she took her Secondary 2 class to watch a one-hour concert led by conductor Jason Lai at the Victoria Concert Hall.

They are among lower secondary students from 22 schools who are attending performances by the Metropolitan Festival Orchestra or Singapore Symphony Orchestra in May.

The performances will be held at the Victoria Concert Hall, Esplanade Concert Hall, Singapore Conference Hall and Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music’s concert hall.

By the end of 2024, close to 12,000 students are expected to have attended a live music performance as part of this initiative.

The Performance Arts-based Learning initiative, which was first announced at the Education Ministry’s budget debate in Parliament, will be implemented in all secondary schools from 2024 to 2027.

It was first piloted in 2023 at 22 secondary schools.

An MOE spokeswoman said the music syllabus was refreshed in 2023 to place greater emphasis on the experience of music through listening, creating and performing activities. It also provides opportunities for students to engage with music from local and global cultures both in and outside the classroom.

As part of the refreshed syllabus, students will have the chance to attend at least one live music performance produced and staged by professional local performing arts groups, featuring music pieces by local and overseas composers.

They will also engage in lessons related to the performance before and after they attend the concert.

The spokeswoman said the programme aims to deepen “students’ appreciation for live music performances, cultivate their sense of curiosity and pride towards local music, musicians and performance venues”.

It is also meant to strengthen their ability to make connections between classroom music learning and arts experiences beyond school, she said.

The cost of students’ tickets to these performances are covered by MOE and the National Arts Council.

To prepare her students for the concert on May 20, East Spring Secondary School music teacher Clara Sng taught them about performance etiquette and how they should behave as part of the audience at a concert.