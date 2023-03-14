Nearly 1,000 birds, other wildlife accidentally caught by glue traps meant for rats since 2020

SINGAPORE – A traumatised baby common palm civet was rescued after being found plastered to a glue trap at an army camp here on Jan 31.

“The most painstaking step was to free the baby civet off the glue trap as the civet was screaming in distress,” said Ms Anbarasi Boopal, co-chief executive of Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), which had been alerted to the incident.

The team used oil to gently pry the civet from the glue. They gave it water to prevent dehydration before removing the glue from its fur.

The baby civet, named Gluey Sayang by Acres, was not the first animal to have fallen victim to glue traps, which are commonly used for rodents and geckos.

Acres has been alerted to about 85 cases since December 2022, which translates to about one a day, said Ms Anbarasi. The organisation received reports of 985 cases from 2020 to the end of February.

“This is the tip of the iceberg, as someone kind enough spotted them and called for help. We suspect that a lot more animals might not be getting spotted, or it was too late for them,” she added.

“Often, the animal would be stuck to the glue for an unknown period of time, resulting in dehydration or even starvation.”

Glue traps are boards or trays coated with a strong adhesive to trap pests such as rodents. They are used in places such as condominiums, workplace compounds and industrial areas.

But wild animals also get caught in the immobilising glue, which tears off fur or feathers as the animals struggle to get free. Some animals may even break bones or chew through their limbs to escape.

About 75 per cent of the trapped animals over the years were birds, including protected species such as raptors, kingfishers and doves, and the ubiquitous rock pigeons and mynahs. They also included monitor lizards, snakes, toads, squirrels and bats.

Ms Anbarasi said: “Not all animals which get caught on glue traps survive. Many animals may even have to be euthanised as the intense suffering and irreversible damage make it hard for them to rehabilitate.”

She added that trapping rodents does not solve the root causes of infestation, which are the availability of food scraps, water and shelter that allow the pests to thrive. Since rats are fast breeders, the ones killed will be quickly replaced if the environment remains conducive for them.

“One of the most disturbing and ironic cases involved a trapped rat with a fully grown python also on the trap. It clearly indicates that we have natural predators, and without addressing the root cause of food sources (for pests), putting such traps will not be effective in the long run.”

Gluey Sayang is still under the care of Acres and is undergoing rehabilitation.