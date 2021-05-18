Close contacts of infected nurse at Raffles Hospital test negative

All the close contacts of a coronavirus-positive nurse at Raffles Hospital have tested negative so far. They were swabbed following the positive test of the 29-year-old woman, who was one of 17 unlinked Covid-19 patients reported in the community on Sunday.

"We continue to ask the staff to closely monitor their health, and are in frequent contact daily with this group of staff to ensure they are safe, well and supported during this period," the Raffles Medical Group said in response to queries from The Straits Times yesterday.

"We are also concurrently working with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to assess the patients for potential risk mitigation."

The nurse has been discharged from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) after being assessed as likely to be a "chronic shedder".

She will now be on hospita-lisation leave at home for seven days, said a Raffles Medical Group spokesman. The private healthcare provider owns Raffles Hospital.

The nurse was well, and "we are in frequent contact to ensure (she) is supported in this period", said the spokesman.

Raffles Medical Group added that the hospital had been deep cleaned and disinfected, and operations had resumed.

The nurse arrived from the Philippines on April 1 and was under a stay-home notice order at a dedicated facility until April 14. Her swab test done on April 14 came back negative for Covid-19.

She is asymptomatic, and the infection was detected when she was tested last Friday as part of the rostered routine testing (RRT) of healthcare workers.

Her test result came back positive the next day. She had received her first dose of the vaccine on May 8.

In response to queries on how the nurse caught the virus, Raffles Medical Group said it was still working with MOH on investigations into the case.

"Our priority is first and foremost to ensure that all our patients and staff are well, and to actively mitigate any risk of Covid-19 through existing infection control protocols and RRT."

Ng Wei Kai