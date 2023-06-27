Clinic set up for adults with intellectual disability and their caregivers

SINGAPORE – When 39-year-old Kenji Lee, who has intellectual disability, visits Dr Chen Shiling at her clinic in Upper Thomson, they are familiar with each other and the physician is able to put him at ease.

Having seen Mr Lee since 2019 for various issues, Dr Chen knows what his usual behaviour is when he is happy, or in pain or ill, and can then use that information to assess him and diagnose what troubles him, said Mr Lee’s sister Yvonne Lee, 41.

The clinic IDHealth, which began in end-2019 as a pilot by Dr Chen, caters specifically to adults with intellectual disability, and their caregivers and families. It moved into the Thomson space in September 2022.

It has about 200 patients now, and supports about 300 caregivers, said Dr Chen, who also founded the Happee Hearts charity to advocate for those with intellectual disabilities.

The patients, mostly referred from various agencies and hospitals, range from those in their 20s to the oldest at 90. They may have mild, moderate or severe intellectual disability and may also have autism.

The IDHealth service, which has a team of about 15 full-time staff, operates under the charity.

Dr Chen said she set up the clinic after years of volunteering to help those with intellectual disabilities, and conducting volunteer-run health screenings for them.

“If they had seizures, I could refer to neurologists or when they had joint problems, to the orthopaedists. But I realised there was no one to support them as a whole,” she added.

At her clinic, she sees not just the adult with intellectual disability, but also his family, to address their needs together.

For example, if a 40-year-old patient with epilepsy has an ageing mother with osteoporosis, she might be at risk of falling when rushing to help during the patient’s seizure.

“Both may then end up in hospital and in the long term end up in nursing homes. We want to address their needs in an integrated and holistic manner,” said Dr Chen.

She said that there are three main barriers for people with intellectual disability in accessing appropriate healthcare.

First, the patients generally have cognitive and communication limitations, that make it difficult for them to answer questions doctors usually pose.