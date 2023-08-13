Climate scientist Winston Chow reflects on his work at UN climate bureau

SINGAPORE – First it was joy, then relief, followed by fear, and now, a steady sense of determination that went through Associate Professor Winston Chow, after he was recently elected as co-chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group II.

The IPCC, the United Nation’s top climate science body, distils the latest available climate science to guide policymakers and help them contribute to global climate action.

“I feel like I’ve gone through a wide range of emotions in such a short span of time,” said Prof Chow in an interview with The Straits Times following his win at the IPCC elections in Nairobi, Kenya, on July 27.

“While I’m glad that many countries had faith in me to take on this leadership role, there was this sudden realisation, after all the congratulations and hand-shaking, that the role is going to be a demanding one,” he added.

“There’s a lot of responsibility, a lot of work to do, and there’s literally no time left for a delay in climate action. But a mentor once told me that if you’re not scared when you’re doing something, then you don’t want it enough. So I guess (this fear) is a good thing,” said the 45-year-old scientist, who is the first Singaporean to take up the role.

As a developing country co-chair for Working Group II, Prof Chow will be working alongside fellow co-chair Bart van den Hurk from the Netherlands – the only candidate for the role from a developed country – to lead a group of top climate scientists in updating the latest science on climate change impacts and adaptation.

The IPCC is divided into three working groups and a task force, and publishes reports every six to seven years to ensure that the scientific aspects of climate change are continually updated according to the latest available data. It is now in the seventh assessment cycle, and Prof Chow’s appointment will be for its entire duration.

Professor van den Hurk, who is a scientific adviser at Dutch university Deltares, has contributed to its research in sea level rise and coastal flooding.

This is an area where both Singapore and the Netherlands have existing partnerships, and a collaboration together on the global stage would be beneficial for the countries, both low-lying coastal nations, said Prof Chow.

Prof Chow, who specialises in urban climate at the Singapore Management University’s College of Integrative Studies, beat four other candidates from the Bahamas, Gambia, Iran and Mexico to the co-chair role.

A lot of work went into preparing for his new role, said the climate scientist, who is in his 10th year of working with the IPCC, likening it to a presidential run in the climate change space.

“I spent a lot of time campaigning – knocking on the doors of other countries to tell them about my strengths, what I do for the IPCC, my agenda in ensuring more inclusivity and bringing more voices into the IPCC assessment so that extremely vulnerable countries who are in need of climate adaptation, are also accounted for in the report,” he added.

His credentials at the IPCC had been earned through countless nights of ploughing through thousands of research papers, and writing chapters for its report – all of it unpaid labour.

Prof Chow began as an expert reviewer for the IPCC, providing feedback and suggestions for certain chapters in the IPCC reports.

He was later a lead author for the chapters on “Cities, Settlements and Key Infrastructure” and “Cities and Settlements by the Sea” as part of the IPCC Working Group II’s sixth assessment reports (AR6) from 2017, which looked into the impact of climate change on urban infrastructure and coastal cities.

As co-chair, Prof Chow’s role is to identify research areas in climate impacts and adaptation which could benefit from greater scientific expertise, and encourage climate scientists to delve into these areas.