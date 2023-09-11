Climate-proofing Singapore’s coastlines: Some coastal protection projects

SINGAPORE – To address rising sea levels due to climate change, a new research institute has been launched to develop innovative, multi-functional coastal protection and flood management solutions for Singapore’s coastlines and to build local expertise.

The Straits Times looks at the goals of the new Coastal Protection and Flood Resilience Institute (CFI) Singapore and some of the projects that the centre will embark on.

Goals of CFI Singapore

Conduct coastal science research

To study the impact of climate change on coastal process such as wind waves, storm surge levels and astronomical tides, and on coastal protection structures.

Monitor and predict the coastal environment

Enhance prediction systems for coastal processes, rainfall and water run-off.

Integrate nature-based solutions