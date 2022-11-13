Climate change impacts add urgency to boosting food security, innovation: Grace Fu

SHARM-EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT- Climate change will exacerbate food security concerns in the years ahead, highlighting the need for countries to pivot towards resilient and sustainable food production, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Saturday.

Recent scientific reports have said more than 30 per cent of global crop and livestock areas could become climatically unsuitable by 2100 in the worst-case scenario, which would adversely affect South-east Asia, said Ms Fu at an event at Singapore’s pavilion on the sidelines of the COP27 climate conference in Egypt.

The event, attended by Egypt’s Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad, discussed how both countries are overcoming challenges to food resilience as climate impacts worsen.

“For example, by the end of the century, rice yields of some countries in Southeast Asia may potentially decline by about 50 per cent, assuming no adaptation or technical improvement.

“This would have a knock-on impact on food security in the region and around the world,” Ms Fu said.

The theme on Saturday at the United Nations climate conference, which is being held at the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, is on adaptation and agriculture. Globally, climate change is threatening food production and the livelihoods of millions of farmers.

But agriculture is also a major source of greenhouse gas emissions and forest loss. Finding ways to produce food that is more environmentally friendly, while also ensuring stable supplies, is a global priority.

Ms Fu will be at the conference from Saturday to Nov 20, where she will be attending high-level meetings and deliver Singapore’s national statement.

Nearly 200 nations are discussing ways to implement their climate commitments, and to make progress on issues including cutting greenhouse gas emissions, adapting to climate impacts and funding irreparable loss and damage from extreme weather-related events being suffered by poorer nations, such as floods, storms and severe drought.

Singapore is developing localised climate models that would provide better resolution on changes in temperature, rainfall and weather patterns, allowing more accurate predictions on regional crop and aquaculture yields, said Ms Fu.

This can help guide regional countries in developing adaptation solutions, and Singapore will be sharing its data through bodies such as the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation so that countries can better equip themselves against the effects of climate change.

To boost the nation’s food security, Singapore has been increasingly looking into novel foods, such as cell-cultured meat, and recently approved a type of microbial protein made from single-cell organisms and common gases found in air. AFP