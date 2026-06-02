Straitstimes.com header logo

Clementi Stadium will close for redevelopment from July 7, to reopen in 2030

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The redevelopment was previously announced in 2024.

The revamped Clementi Stadium will feature a new jogging track, softball field and multi-purpose field for baseball or football, as well as sheltered courts.

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Laura Chia

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – Clementi Stadium will be closed from July 7 for redevelopment works and will reopen in 2030, said Minister for Education Desmond Lee.

The revamped stadium will feature a new jogging track, softball field and multi-purpose field for baseball or football, as well as sheltered courts, said Lee in a Facebook post on June 1.

The current stadium has a pitch, a running track and a fitness corner, according to the ActiveSG website.

The redevelopment was announced in 2024 by Lee, who is an MP for West Coast-Jurong West GRC.

The stadium, which opened in 1983, sits on a plot between West Coast Road and the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

During the temporary closure of Clementi Stadium, Lee said, members of the public can head to alternative venues such as Clementi Sports and Recreation Centre, Jurong East Stadium and Bukit Gombak Stadium.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as our colleagues from Sport Singapore build a better space for our community. We look forward to welcoming you back to a bigger and better Clementi Stadium,” he added.

More on this topic
50 multi-purpose courts for pickleball, badminton to be built over next 5 years
Plans being considered to redevelop Yishun Sport Centre, which was opened in 1992
See more on

Sports and recreation

Singapore sports

Singapore athletes

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.