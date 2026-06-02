Clementi Stadium will close for redevelopment from July 7, to reopen in 2030

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The revamped Clementi Stadium will feature a new jogging track, softball field and multi-purpose field for baseball or football, as well as sheltered courts.

SINGAPORE – Clementi Stadium will be closed from July 7 for redevelopment works and will reopen in 2030 , said Minister for Education Desmond Lee.

The revamped stadium will feature a new jogging track, softball field and multi-purpose field for baseball or football, as well as sheltered courts, said Lee in a Facebook post on June 1.

The current stadium has a pitch, a running track and a fitness corner, according to the ActiveSG website .

The redevelopment was announced in 2024 by Lee, who is an MP for West Coast-Jurong West GRC .

The stadium, which opened in 1983, sits on a plot between West Coast Road and the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

During the temporary closure of Clementi Stadium, Lee said, members of the public can head to alternative venues such as Clementi Sports and Recreation Centre, Jurong East Stadium and Bukit Gombak Stadium.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as our colleagues from Sport Singapore build a better space for our community. We look forward to welcoming you back to a bigger and better Clementi Stadium,” he added.