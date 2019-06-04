Clementi police's handling of historic summit nets award

The police division which handled the first Trump-Kim summit in Singapore last June has picked up the Best Land Division award, beating out the other five land divisions.

Officers from Clementi Police Division were mobilised to assist with the historic meeting between the United States and North Korean leaders, which was held on Sentosa. The island is within the division's jurisdiction.

But it was not just the summit that got Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Police Jarrod Pereira, who is commander of the division, and his staff the award. The division also handled multiple high-profile cases, such as the theft of 25 vehicles in which four of the five suspects were swiftly apprehended, as well as the case of a Colombian tourist who broke into three houses here to steal cash and valuables.

AC Pereira yesterday received the award from Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam at the Police Day Parade 2019 held at the Home Team Academy.

AC Pereira said winning the award was never his or his team's goal. He said the focus has always been finding ways to continuously improve in every aspect of their work and to serve the community better. "At the end of the day, if our efforts result in an award, then it's something we can take pride in."

He said the high-security Trump-Kim summit was one of the division's more challenging assignments and preparing for it proved daunting.

Sentosa, he said, is vulnerable from the sea and surrounded by forested areas with difficult terrain. But the division members rose to the occasion by working as a team. "When you do that, there's nothing you can't accomplish," said AC Pereira.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police (NS) Teo Chai Jing, who is NS commander of Jurong Police Division, paid tribute to the strong camaraderie and bonds among the operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) in his division, which was named the best NS Operationally Ready Unit.

He said that apart from frequently hosting engagement sessions, the NSmen also communicate with one another almost every day via their WhatsApp message group.

Other award winners yesterday included Superintendent of Police (NS) Mohamed Khaliq Mohamed Ridwan from Police Coast Guard, who was one of five PNSmen of the Year awardees.

At the parade, Mr Shanmugam also awarded Special Constable Sergeant Abdul LateefKamal Mohamed Musttakim from Special Operations Command with the PNSF Officer of the Year Award. He was one of five awardees.