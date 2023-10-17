Clementi Police Division Headquarters to relocate to make way for new Cross Island MRT line

The first phase of the Cross Island Line is expected to open in 2030. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
SINGAPORE – The Clementi Police Division Headquarters and Clementi Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) is set to make way for the construction of the Cross Island Line.

The police division headquarters and NPC at 20 Clementi Avenue 5 will move from its current building to its new location at 6 Lempeng Drive on Oct 31 at 8am.

The new site is where ITE Clementi used to be.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said its services will be not affected by the relocation. Members of the public who require police services can proceed to the new location, it added.

For non-emergency cases, residents can also use the online services of the Electronic Police Centre at police.gov.sg/e-services

Residents in need of urgent police assistance should call 999 immediately.

The first phase of the Cross Island Line is expected to open in 2030, with the second phase – which includes the Clementi station – slated to open two years after.

