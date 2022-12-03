Clementi landslide: Repair works to complete by second half of 2023

SINGAPORE - Three months after a landslide near the construction site at a Clementi Build-to-Order (BTO) project damaged the nearby park connector, repair works will soon enter its final phase.

The Housing Development Board said this in a Facebook post on Saturday.

It said this third phase, which is the main phase, involves fully restoring the Ulu Pandan Canal, reinstating the damaged part of Ulu Pandan Park Connector, and reconstructing the slope and precinct structures within the Clementi NorthArc BTO project.

The reconstruction is expected to begin in the next two months and be completed by the second half of 2023.

The north bank of the park connector is expected to reopen in the first quarter of 2023.

On Sept 2, the landslide caused a massive amount of soil to be pushed into the Ulu Pandan canal, raising flood concerns, while a short portion of the park connector beside the site was left cracked and broken.

One passer-by sustained minor injuries.