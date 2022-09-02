Clementi landslide: Close call for warehouse worker who passes area when cycling home

SINGAPORE - Warehouse worker Lim Thiam Chye, who got off work at 1am on Friday, was cycling from his Toh Guan workplace to home in Clementi when he noticed that the path along the Ulu Pandan Park Connector was cloaked in darkness.

It was a close call - two migrant workers he met told him that just minutes before, a landslide the size of a football field broke the path he would have travelled into pieces.

It uprooted trees and street lamps, sunk part of a Build-To-Order (BTO) construction site and connected both sides of the canal with displaced soil.

"If I left work 15 minutes earlier, I wouldn't be standing here, I could have died," said the 56-year-old in Mandarin.

Mr Lim was one of several residents, cyclists and joggers that The Straits Times spoke to after arriving at the scene at 9am.

Most expressed shock at the scale of the landslide and concern for the safety of park connector users.

Mr Tay Wei Min, 41, who lives at Block 208B Clementi Avenue 6, next to the Clementi NorthArc construction site, said he found out about the landslide on Facebook.

"From the photo, it looks quite scary and dangerous," said the human resource executive, adding that many residents used the flight of stairs close to the landslide as it is the most direct way to get to the park connector.

"I'll still jog there but I'll keep a lookout to see whether there is any movement in the soil," he said. "I'll pay more attention now. If not, I'll jog on the other side instead."

The authorities have said that checks showed the buildings in the immediate vicinity remain structurally sound. One passer-by sustained minor injuries and was attended to at the site.

The site drew a small but steady stream of people, some of whom were at the opposite side of the bank and had brought along professional cameras to take photos and videos of and with the landslide. Many of them walked up to the top of a small slope to fit the entire landslide site in frame.

A staff member from Chiu Teng Construction said he was at the site to figure out how best to bring an excavator in to clear the obstruction in the river. "Even the trees slid down about 30m," he added.