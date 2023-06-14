Clearance time at Woodlands Train Checkpoint cut by half to 15 mins with automated kiosks: ICA

SINGAPORE - The clearance time per train of passengers at the Woodlands Train Checkpoint has been cut by half to 15 minutes with the introduction of 10 automated immigration kiosks.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Wednesday said the train checkpoint is the first to introduce the use of self-clearance kiosks. Each kiosk is about half the size of an ATM.

They are bi-directional, meaning they can be used by travellers departing or arriving in Singapore.

Self-clearance at the kiosk takes approximately 24 seconds, as compared with 45 seconds at the manual counter, ICA said.

Superintendent Tong Weijie, the ICA deputy commander of Woodlands Checkpoint, said: “The implementation of the self-clearance kiosks has provided travellers with a speedier clearance experience, while enabling ICA to redeploy some officers to areas that require more manpower support.”

He added that about 13 ICA officers were deployed at the train checkpoint before the kiosks were introduced.

“About nine officers now man the train checkpoint. The four other officers have been redeployed elsewhere, such as at the car clearance zones or the lorry zones,” said Supt Tong.

The Woodlands Train Checkpoint clears 31 train trips, and close to 10,000 passengers, at maximum capacity daily.

Trains operated by Malaysian railway operator Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) ply the line between Woodlands and Johor Bahru, with 18 trips from JB Sentral to Woodlands and 13 from Woodlands to JB Sentral.

A trip from the checkpoint in Singapore to JB Sentral takes about five minutes.

ICA said four manual clearance lanes at the checkpoint were removed to make way for the 10 self-clearance immigration kiosks in March 2023.

Aside from the self-clearance kiosks, travellers can also use three automated immigration lanes at the train checkpoint, as well as immigration clearance counters manned by ICA officers.

ICA said the increased clearance rate enabled by the 10 kiosks will prevent overcrowding at the train platforms and allow arriving trains to turn around more quickly.