Cleaning up the remains of decomposed bodies is all in a day's work for Mr Rahman Razali, a trauma cleaner.
The 40-year-old has cleaned up murder, suicide and accident scenes, but most often deals with cases involving seniors who have died alone.
Cleaning up the remains of decomposed bodies is all in a day's work for Mr Rahman Razali, a trauma cleaner.
The 40-year-old has cleaned up murder, suicide and accident scenes, but most often deals with cases involving seniors who have died alone.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 21, 2022, with the headline Cleaning up after death. Subscribe