Cleaning businesses to get 6-month licensing extension

Cleaning businesses will receive a six-month licensing extension from the National Environment Agency (NEA) in order to lessen their administrative workload amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Companies that have received awards under the Enhanced Clean Mark Accreditation Scheme - which aims to raise the overall standards and professionalism of the cleaning industry through better employment practices and productivity initiatives - will also receive an automatic six-month extension on their accreditation status.

The initiative was announced by Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor yesterday, and applies to companies whose licences will expire between March 1 this year and Feb 28 next year.

Speaking at the SG Cares Appreciation event for environmental service workers at Republic Polytechnic, Dr Khor said the Government recognises the importance of the environmental services sector and its contributions, particularly during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Since the onset of Covid-19, government agencies, businesses and premise owners across Singapore have stepped up efforts to ensure high standards of cleanliness and hygiene. This has inevitably led to high demands on the environmental services industry," Dr Khor said.

"We hope that this (licence extension) will help alleviate the administrative burden for these businesses and allow them to focus their efforts on enhanced cleaning and sanitation," she added.

More than 1,200 businesses will benefit from the licence extension. Nearly 190 of them have been awarded the "Clean Mark Silver" and "Clean Mark Gold" quality mark under the accreditation scheme as of Jan 31 this year.

The cleaning business licence, which is issued by NEA, is valid for one year and renewable on a yearly basis. It costs $130 to renew. The accreditation is also valid for one year and renewable on a yearly basis.

Ms Faith Wong, head of industrial relations at ISS Facility Services, which employs more than 5,000 people, said the move is a "big relief for large cleaning companies which have a big workload".

Dr Khor said that the best way to show care and consideration for one another is to adopt good personal habits and be socially responsible. "When we do our part as individuals, we will help alleviate our cleaners' workload," she added.