Cleaners enjoy breakfast while their bosses do the cleaning

Cleaners at Our Tampines Hub enjoyed a much-deserved break yesterday morning. They had a hearty nasi lemak breakfast while their bosses and staff from ISS Facility Services, as well as staff from cleaning technology company Karcher, took over their cleaning duties for an hour.

Machines such as scrubber dryers were used to clean the hub's grounds, including the corridors, toilets and stadium. Among those who took over the cleaning duties were Karcher South Asia trainer Sathiamoorthy Rajagopal, 53; ISS Facility Services chief executive Gina Toh, 45; Karcher South Asia regional president Klaus Puehmeyer, 51; and ISS Facility Services chief operating officer Kelvin Eyu, 60.

This gesture was part of Karcher's annual Thank Your Cleaner Day initiative. As a token of appreciation for the essential service they provide, more than 59,000 cleaners in Singapore will receive $150 worth of discount vouchers for groceries, among other deals, by the end of this month. This giveaway was organised by Karcher and the Environmental Management Association of Singapore, and supported by the National Environment Agency.

The Public Hygiene Council is also running its Keep Clean, Singapore! campaign, which began last month. This year's drive, until Oct 31, focuses on appreciating cleaners nationwide who have ensured public spaces remain pristine and frequently sanitised during the Covid-19 pandemic.