Classes to begin at Singapore's first high-rise junior college

Classes will begin at Singapore's first high-rise junior college next Monday.

The Eunoia Junior College (EJC) campus in Bishan, which cost $100 million to build, comprises two academic blocks of 10 and 12 storeys each, and a five-storey student activity block complete with an eight-lane track, a field and a spectator gallery.

Other facilities include a two-storey library - on the ninth and 10th floors - which also provides students with the space to showcase exhibitions and hold recitals.

The student activity block has a rooftop track. Beneath that, on the lower levels, are a 900-seat lecture theatre, performance studios and a canteen.

In 2010, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced plans for EJC, which started taking in students in 2017 when it was at its interim campus in Mount Sinai.

The cohort size is about 1,250. About two-thirds of the students come from the Integrated Programme from Catholic High School, CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School and Singapore Chinese Girls' School, while about a third were admitted through the Joint Admissions Exercise.

MOE said that the total development cost for EJC, including consultancy costs, improvement works and other related fees, is still being finalised and is expected to be lower than what was budgeted. The construction cost is about $100 million.

The new campus is also the first junior college designed with a community club - Bishan North Community Club - housed within it.

The community club occupies about a fifth of the student activity block.

The school is exploring the possibility of engaging in community outreach projects involving children and the elderly.

The principal of EJC, Mrs Wong-Cheang Mei Heng, told The Straits Times that the move from Mount Sinai to 2 Sin Ming Place has been "generally smooth", and the school is looking forward to next Monday.

She said: "We have had a number of students, such as orientation leaders, coming to the new campus to prepare for their activities. Key stakeholders have also visited us. In fact, we are already conducting staff meetings and workshops over these two days.

"Feedback and sentiments on the new campus have been unanimously positive. We are all very excited to be here, and look forward to beginning full operations with the entire college community."