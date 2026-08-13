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Classes at Xinmin Secondary School resume after students and staff evacuated following bomb threat

SINGAPORE – Students and staff of Xinmin Secondary School in Hougang were evacuated on the morning of Aug 13 following a bomb threat.

In a message to parents and guardians, the school said it was alerted to the threat and immediately activated its evacuation procedures at 8.28am.

“The police conducted a thorough search of our premises and no suspicious items were found,” it said, adding that all students and staff were accounted for.

The students have returned to their classrooms and the regular timetable has resumed, it said.



It is not known how the bomb threat was delivered to the school, nor how long the disruption lasted.

A parent of a Secondary 3 student, who declined to be named, said she received the message via Parents Gateway at around 10am.

Parents Gateway is an application developed by the Ministry of Education and GovTech which gives parents and guardians access to the school’s announcements.



The parent said she did not feel worried when she received the message, since the school reassured parents that evacuation and checks were completed.

“It was a very serious matter to the school. They kept the students safe by evacuating them to the field quickly,” she said.

The Straits Times has contacted the school, the Ministry of Education and the police for more information.