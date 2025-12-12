Class 3, 3A licence holders in S’pore can soon drive some EVs up to 3,000kg

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Currently, Class 3 and 3A licence holders can only operate light goods vehicles and small buses with an ULW of up to 2,500kg.

SINGAPORE – Class 3 and 3A driving licence holders in Singapore will soon be able to drive some electric vehicles with an unladen weight (ULW) of up to 3,000kg.

This is an increase from the current 2,500kg limit, the Traffic Police (TP) said in a statement on Dec 12.

The change will be rolled out from Dec 15 through an exemption order, TP said, adding that this move further supports Singapore’s commitment to fully transit to clean energy vehicles by 2040.

Class 3 and Class 3A licence holders can then operate the following models of electric light goods vehicles (eLGVs) and electric small buses, which have an ULW of between 2,501kg and 3,000kg , and were identified based on industry requests.

Higer H5C High Roof

Mercedes Benz eSprinter 320

Ford F-150 Lightning

Joylong EA5

TP said that these vehicles under the new limit have similar handling characteristics and dimensions as their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts with an ULW not exceeding 2,500kg. They are hence assessed to be safe for Class 3 and 3A licence holders to operate.

eLGVs and electric small buses are typically 400 to 500kg heavier than ICE counterparts due to the weight of their batteries, which are usually located beneath the vehicle floor.

TP said that this creates a lower centre of gravity and enhances vehicle stability, but does not impact fundamental road-handling characteristics like steering and turning radius, and dimensions such as wheelbase and vehicle length.

Currently, Class 3 and 3A licence holders can only operate light goods vehicles and small buses with an ULW of up to 2,500kg. Those who operate vehicles exceeding this weight must possess a Class 4 or Class 4P driving licence.

The exemption order is intended to be an interim measure, TP said, while they work on legislative amendments and system enhancements in 2026 to raise the ULW threshold across the board.

After this, Class 3 and 3A licence holders will be able to drive all eLGVs and electric small buses with an ULW n ot exceeding 3,000kg .