KUALA LUMPUR - At rest-stops in Johor along the North-South Highway, teenagers fire up their colourful electronic vaporisers, and in convenience stores in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, e-vaporisers are sold for as little as RM30 (S$9).

Self-styled brewers are also setting up clandestine laboratories to produce the chemicals or e-liquid for vaporisers, whipping up tropical flavours which are in demand overseas.