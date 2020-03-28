Claims that safe distancing ambassador fined patron untrue: Enterprise Singapore

SINGAPORE - Statutory board Enterprise Singapore addressed a false claim circulating on social media and text messaging apps that one of its safe distancing ambassador had fined a member of the public.

The agency addressed the claims in a Facebook post on Friday (March 27).

One of the claims on social media was put up by a user who said she witnessed a customer at Ya Kun Kaya Toast in Compass One being fined $300 by a safe distancing ambassador for sitting on a seat that had been marked with an "X" to maintain distance between patrons.

"Safe distancing ambassadors are deployed by various government agencies to guide and ensure that businesses implement and comply with the safe distancing measures. They do not impose fines," Enterprise Singapore said.

Crowd control measures have come into full force as the Government announced new measures to limit crowds and minimise close contact in public spaces on Thursday, with safe distancing ambassadors surveying public spaces and advising patrons and establishments to adhere to the new regulations.

Malls, attractions and other public venues have had to limit their capacity and disperse groups of more than 10 or face penalties if they are found to have been a place of transmission for Covid-19.

Some measures put in place included spaced-out queues to enter malls and the use of alternate stools at hawker centres, all aimed at reducing the transmission of the coronavirus in the local community.

Many public buildings including malls have sealed off multiple entrances to limit traffic flow.

On Saturday, the Government appealed to the public to take social distancing measures seriously and avoid heading to malls and public spaces.

The public was advised to stay at home and visit malls or supermarkets only for essential goods such as food. They were also urged to practise social distancing when they venture out, maintaining one metre distance from others and curbing physical interaction.

In its post on Facebook, Enterprise Singapore also said that businesses that are found to have violated the Infectious Diseases Act and the regulations under the Act may be liable to be charged for an offence.

The statutory board advised the public to avoid spreading unverified information.