Cj Hendry’s Flower Market extended till June 15 due to ‘overwhelming demand’

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The installation, held at the IMBA Theatre, features plush renditions of more than 30 varieties of flowers designed by Australian artist Cj Hendry.

SINGAPORE – Those looking to pop by Flower Market to pick up Australian artist Cj Hendry’s flower plushies can still do so on June 15 , as the installation will be extended for an additional day.

The extension comes amid “overwhelming demand”, said a notice on the Gardens By The Bay’s website. Additional registration slots are now available and visits are reserved for guests with confirmed registrations.

IMBA chief executive Michael Lee said on June 14: “Flower Market has seen exceptionally strong demand throughout its run, with visitor numbers exceeding expectations.”

“We understand that some visitors may have been disappointed they were unable to visit over the weekend, and we appreciate their patience and understanding.”

He added that additional registration slots have been progressively released and capacity management measures were implemented to accommodate as many visitors as possible, while maintaining a safe and manageable experience for guests.

“We strongly urge visitors to be respectful of fellow guests and our on-site staff, and to follow all venue guidelines and instructions,” he said.

The installation, held at the IMBA Theatre , features plush renditions of more than 30 varieties of flowers designed by Hendry. This includes eight exclusive designs to the Singapore edition of the show – its South-east Asian premiere – which opened on June 10.

Entry is free and each person is entitled to one free stalk. Additional stalks cost $7 each.

The installation has sparked a kind of flower frenzy, with videos on social media showing snaking queues of visitors forming outside the event space on June 10, and wait times stretching up to 120 minutes.

Some were seen entering the venue armed with large tote bags and filling them with bunches of flowers. Others were seen swarming around boxes of the plushies, scrambling to grab more stalks.

Checks by The Straits Times on June 14 found multiple listings on online marketplace Carousell reselling the plush flowers, with a bouquet of 25 stalks going for up to $300 . Some users also offerer tickets to the event for as much as $88 .

Describing the overwhelming response as a “bonanza, like insanity”, Hendry said in a video reposted on TikTok on June 13 by user fromhannahsdesk : “There’s a lot of people who are just like so pissed off.”

The Australian contemporary artist referred to some gripes from people about the event, saying: “They’re not doing it right, and they say it’s accessible but it’s not... the list goes on.”

“This is what it is. If you don’t like it, please don’t come,” she said.