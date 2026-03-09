Civil service head Leo Yip to retire on April 1, to be succeeded by Chan Heng Kee

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Leo Yip (left) will be succeeded by Mr Chan Heng Kee (right).

SINGAPORE - Civil service head Leo Yip, 62, who led the public service’s response during the Covid-19 pandemic, will retire from the Administrative Service on April 1, after 43 years in the public sector.

He will be succeeded by Mr Chan Heng Kee, 57, in his roles as the head of Civil Service as well as Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and Permanent Secretary (Strategy) at PMO.

Mr Yip, a Singapore Police Force overseas scholar who studied economics at Cambridge University, started out in the force in 1982 as an investigation officer. He rose through the ranks to become commander of the Clementi Police Division and eventually director of operations, before being appointed principal private secretary to Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew in 2000.

In his 43 years in the public sector, he has also served as chief executive of then Singapore Workforce Development Agency, permanent secretary of Manpower, chairman of the Economic Development Board, and permanent secretary of Home Affairs.

He was appointed head of the Civil Service in 2017.

A statement from the Public Service Division (PSD) said Mr Yip played a key role in strengthening how the Public Service worked, building new capabilities and driving transformation.

He also strengthened how the Public Service planned and implemented policies and strategies for cross-cutting and emerging issues, as well as long-term challenges, and built stronger ties with foreign civil services.

During the Covid-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2023, Mr Yip led the collective response of the Public Service, helping to strengthen the resolve of leaders and officers, mobilising resources, implementing measures to navigate the crisis including leading the work to procure vaccines, and ensuring that Singapore emerged stronger, said the PSD.

In recognition of his contributions, Mr Yip was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in 2018.

Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing, in thanking Mr Yip for his exemplary leadership, said: “As head of Civil Service and throughout his career, Leo has served with distinction and dedication across a wide range of sectors.

“He was instrumental in charting new direction, pushing boundaries, and strengthening capabilities in the Public Service.”

Mr Chan, will relinquish his appointments as Permanent Secretary for Defence and Permanent Secretary (Special Duties) at PMO. He will continue to be Permanent Secretary for National Security and Intelligence Coordination at PMO.