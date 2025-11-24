Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – All civil servants will receive a 1.3-month year-end bonus, said the Public Service Division (PSD) in a statement on Nov 24.

Those on grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16 and those in the operations support scheme will also get an additional one-time payment of $600.

The announcement came after consultation with the public sector unions, added PSD.

The Government will also continue to pay the non-pensionable annual allowance of one month, also known as the 13th-month bonus, to all civil servants.

“This year-end payment takes into consideration that Singapore’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by around 4 per cent in 2025 as well as the National Wages Council (NWC) guidelines for 2025/2026,” PSD added.

With the mid-year payments, civil servants will get a total of 1.7 months in full-year annual variable component (AVC ), with those in the more junior grades receiving additional total lump sum payments of up to $1,000 in 2025.

PSD said that Singapore’s labour market conditions were “stronger than expected”, following the Ministry of Manpower’s overview in the third quarter of 2025.

Total employment rose “at a faster pace than in the previous quarter”, while unemployment rates and retrenchments remained low and stable, PSD noted.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry also upgraded Singapore’s GDP growth forecast for 2025 to “around 4 per cent”, supporting the “better-than-expected performance of the Singapore economy” in the first three quarters of the year, as well as the latest global and domestic economic situations.

“In line with the NWC’s recommendations to uplift the wages of lower-wage workers, the Government will continue to adopt a progressive approach in determining the AVC for civil servants,” PSD said.

National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) deputy secretary-general Cham Hui Fong welcomed the announcement, noting that the full-year AVC, along with the mid-year payments, is one of the highest in recent years.

She thanked all civil servants for their hard work and resilience amid evolving socio-economic conditions impacted by global trade and geopolitical uncertainties, and the advent of artificial intelligence.

She urged civil servants to continue investing in their future readiness by tapping available training opportunities and resources, embracing digitalisation and innovation, and staying productive and competitive to keep pace with change.

“NTUC and our public sector unions remain committed to partnering the Government and our civil servants to build a resilient and future-ready workforce,” she added.

The Amalgamated Union of Public Employees (AUPE) and the public sector unions said the payout is a fair recognition by the Government for “our civil servants’ work, in a rapidly evolving environment, as the economy stabilises amid ongoing uncertainties”.

Mr Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, general secretary of AUPE, said: “It is definitely a morale booster for our civil servants, and we will continue to advocate for our officers to stay relevant through training and skills upgrading to meet the demands of a dynamic workforce.”

He added that AUPE will continue to work closely with the Government in upholding the interests of civil servants, ensuring that they are “adequately recognised for their dedication and contributions”.