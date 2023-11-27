Civil servants to receive 0.6-month year-end bonus; some to get additional lump sum of up to $800

SINGAPORE - All civil servants will get a 0.6-month year-end bonus, the Public Service Division (PSD) said on Nov 27.

Those in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will receive an additional lump sum of $400, it added. Civil servants in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16 and those under the Operations Support Scheme will receive a higher lump sum of $800.

In total, civil servants will receive 0.9 month in full-year bonus, or annual variable component (AVC), in 2023, while officers up to MX13(I) and equivalent will receive a total additional sum of up to $1,200 in 2023.

The government will also continue to pay the non-pensionable annual allowance, also known as the 13th month bonus, of a month to all civil servants, PSD said.

“This year-end payment takes into consideration that Singapore’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to come in at around 1 per cent in 2023, as well as the latest National Wages Council (NWC) guidelines,” PSD added.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry had earlier narrowed the GDP growth forecast of 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent to around 1.0 per cent for 2023.

“The revised forecast takes into consideration the labour market outlook, subdued external demand for the rest of the year and continued downside risks arising from geopolitical tensions,” said PSD.