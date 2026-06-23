Civil servants to get 0.45-month mid-year bonus

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Civil servants at grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will receive an additional one-time payment of $250.

SINGAPORE – All civil servants will get a 0.45-month mid-year bonus , with junior officers receiving an extra one-time payment of up to $400, said the Public Service Division (PSD).

In a statement on June 23 , PSD said civil servants at grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will receive an additional one-time payment of $250.

Those at grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16 or in the Operations Support Scheme will receive a higher one-time payment of $400.

This mid-year payment takes into consideration Singapore’s economic performance in the first quarter of 2026, and that the downside risks to Singapore’s economic outlook remain significant, PSD said.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has maintained the GDP growth forecast of 2 per cent to 4 per cent for 2026, although downside risks remain significant with the conflict in the Middle East.

The Ministry of Manpower’s advance estimates showed that the labour market remained resilient in the first quarter of 2026, while the pace of employment growth has moderated compared with the last quarter of 2025.

PSD said public sector unions had been consulted in the lead-up to this announcement, and both the Government and these unions will monitor economic developments for the rest of the year, and take into consideration the upcoming National Wages Council guidelines in deciding the year-end bonus.

In 2025, civil servants received a 0.4-month mid-year bonus and a year-end bonus of 1.3 months.

In response to PSD’s announcement, Amalgamated Union of Public Employees (AUPE) general secretary Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari said the quantum of the bonus was proposed by the unions, and noted that it is above the 2025 mid-year payout.

“This is a fair recognition of the good work and contributions of our civil servants,” he said.

“AUPE will continue to work closely with the Government to monitor the economic situation and calibrate the year-end AVC (annual variable component) as needed,” he said.

National Trades Union Congress deputy secretary-general Cham Hui Fong said the payout is a “fair and balanced outcome” that recognises the civil servants’ work, but also takes into account the broader economic landscape.

The additional one-time payout for junior officers also provides “meaningful, targeted support to help them cope with cost-of-living pressures”, she said.

She added that NTUC will continue to work with the public sector unions and the Government to make sure that public sector officers “remain well supported (and) equipped to navigate the challenges ahead”.