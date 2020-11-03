Civil servants and public healthcare workers given more time to clear annual leave and option to cash in unused part

SINGAPORE - Civil servants and public healthcare workers have been given greater flexibility this year to clear their unused annual leave due to the Covid-19 situation.

In an unprecendented, one-off move, they will get a longer period to clear their untaken leave and the option to encash part of it.

The new move allows some 85,000 civil servants to carry forward half of 2019's annual leave into 2021, if they have not used it by the end of 2020, said the Public Service Division (PSD) in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 3).

Currently, civil servants are not allowed to bring forward 2019's annual leave into 2021. They can only carry it over to 2020 and the unused leave will be forfeited.

If they still have remaining leave after carrying forward half of 2019's leave into 2021, they can cash it in under the new policy. Encashing in this way was not allowed previously.

Civil servants get up to 18 days of annual leave, while those who have worked in the civil service for more than 10 years have 21 days.

The PSD said: "This is a one-off measure to recognise the efforts of our officers in fighting the Covid-19 situation, and as a result are unable to consume their accumulated vacation leave."

The division added that statutory boards are "strongly encouraged" to adopt similar measures for their officers too.

Over in the public healthcare sector, The Business Times reported on Tuesday that roughly 60,00 public healthcare workers can encash or carry forward any unused leave from 2019 into 2021.

Up to a third of their outstanding leave from this year can be encashed, or brought over to next year in full.

The Ministry of Health, which worked with public healthcare institutions on the policy, said public healthcare workers may not be able to fully utilise their annual leave entitlements this year as they have been working tirelessly on the frontlines.

The Government's new one-off leave policy, however, may not be as applicable to the private sector.

Said Ms Linda Teo, country manager of ManpowerGroup Singapore: "Besides containing cost during earlier stages of the pandemic, this also ensures that the private sector employers have enough manpower when the economy picks up.

"Moreover, unlike healthcare professionals, private sector workers are less restricted to travel overseas and would have more opportunities to utilize their leave once more travel bubbles are established."

Mr Kurt Wee, president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, also said the public service policy cannot be broadly applied to the private sector.

"Unlike those in essential services, operations for many private sector companies were disrupted during the circuit breaker and they experienced a decrease in demand for their products during this period. Some of them continue to face financial strains and may not be in the best position to give employees the broad flexibility in their leave," he said.

Mr Wee added that the standard practice for annual leave in the private sector is the same as the public sector, which allows staff to carry it over partially to the next year.