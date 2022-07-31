City in Bloom

Shoppers and green thumbs alike were wowed on the first day of the eighth Singapore Garden Festival, which for the first time is taking place at three locations.

Opened to the public yesterday after a four-year, Covid-19-induced hiatus, shoppers at Ion Orchard and Ngee Ann City malls were served up a feast for the eyes, with two large floral installations and six show gardens by award-winning designers at the two new festival sites. At the Singapore Botanic Gardens, guests can see more than 500 orchids from around the world that were submitted for a competition organised in partnership with the Orchid Society of South East Asia.

There are also five garden displays created by 40 local community gardening groups for the Singapore Gardeners' Cup, which for the first time was judged by an international panel comprising designers from France, Malaysia and the United States.

The biennial festival, organised by the National Parks Board, is free. The Orchard Road segment will end on Aug 7, while the Singapore Botanic Gardens segment ends on Aug 9. National Development Minister Desmond Lee said yesterday: "We hope that the return of the festival to new locations at Orchard Road and Singapore Botanic Gardens will bring the festival closer to the community."