City Harvest - fewer followers but still among richest charities

Two days after his release from Changi Prison, City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee was back at the church he founded, where he remains their spiritual leader.

As the 55-year-old walked up the auditorium at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre yesterday to speak to the congregation, the crowd cheered.

But behind the smiles is a church still smarting from the long-drawn-out saga which saw the jailing of Mr Kong and five other church leaders for criminal breach of trust.

They had misused $50 million in church funds for a project which involved spreading the Gospel through the secular music career of Mr Kong's wife, Ms Ho Yeow Sun. She was not implicated in the case.

In 2009, a year before the Commissioner of Charities and the Commercial Affairs Department launched a probe into the church's accounts, City Harvest Church had a congregation of about 28,000. Last year, it was down to about 16,000.

The church collected $29 million in donations last year, in the form of offerings or tithes from its members. This was a near 40 per cent drop from the $47 million it raised from November 2016 to December 2017.

Tithes usually involve a devotee giving 10 per cent of his income to the church.

SURREAL FEELING Having been away since 2017, it feels really surreal to be reunited with my family, especially my parents, siblings, in-laws, and all of you again. CITY HARVEST FOUNDER KONG HEE, on his 28 months in prison. CATCHING UP ON LOST TIME I have missed out on a significant part of my son's growing-up years with the long-drawn court trial and incarceration. My absence has also pained my parents deeply. Now that they are already in their 90s, I wish to be a filial son and take care of them, and catch up on all the time we have lost. MR KONG, in a statement to church members.

The authorities' probe into the church and the host of revelations unearthed during the 140-day trial were enough to persuade some to leave the church.

A 45-year-old engineer, who wanted to be known only as Daniel, said: "Because of that incident (over the misuse of funds), people may now judge Christianity based on City Harvest, which I think is a disservice to what Christians really stand for. To be judged alongside City Harvest and Kong Hee is a tragedy.

"From what I know, the church is still preaching the prosperity gospel and I don't think that is compatible with Christian values," added Daniel, who now attends services at a different church.

Yet others welcomed Mr Kong's return to the church - which he had started in an Amber Road house with a congregation of 20 teenagers after graduating with a computer science degree - and the chance to start all over again.

Mr Kennie Tjahyono, who has been a City Harvest member for the past 15 years, said: "It has been a long and drawn-out chapter for City Harvest. Hopefully, we can rebuild the church.

"Something was missing when he (Mr Kong) wasn't around. We felt that hole. He is our leader and founder and has been here since the early days," added the 33-year-old who works in a bank.

LOOKING SLIMMER

At its peak, the church had 33,000 members attending services in multiple halls across the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. In 2010, media reports stated that City Harvest was paying $310 million to become a co-owner of Suntec Singapore.

City Harvest also conducts services in its $48 million church building in Jurong West.

But the luxury Sentosa Cove penthouse Mr Kong co-owned with Indonesian tycoon Wahju Hanafi is gone. It was sold for $7.2 million, at a loss of over $2 million, to a Kenyan diplomat last year.

Other former City Harvest Church leaders

Interviews with church members revealed that four former leaders who were jailed still worship at the church. They are former deputy senior pastor Tan Ye Peng; former finance managers Serina Wee and Sharon Tan; and former finance committee member John Lam. They were released before City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee, having served jail sentences of between seven months and three years and two months. TAN YE PENG, 46 FORMER DEPUTY SENIOR PASTOR

Mr Tan is the church's founding member. He is also the founder of CityCare, a social enterprise that organises overseas humanitarian projects. SERINA WEE, 42 FORMER CHC FINANCE MANAGER According to records from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra), Ms Wee is listed as a shareholder of Advante Consulting, a bookkeeping firm. She declined to comment when The Sunday Times visited her home on Friday. In April last year, Ms Wee was struck off the membership of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA), the national accountancy body. JOHN LAM, 51 FORMER CHC FINANCE COMMITTEE MEMBER Like Ms Wee, Mr Lam was struck off ISCA membership in April last year. SHARON TAN, 43 FORMER CHC FINANCE MANAGER According to her Instagram account, Ms Tan now runs Vanilla Artlab, a business that conducts art and crafts workshops. It was set up late last year. CHEW ENG HAN, 58 FORMER CHC FUND MANAGER Chew is still in jail. He had his sentence of three years and four months extended by 13 months after he tried to flee the country a day before starting his jail term in February last year. Chew is no longer with the church. Last month, the church decided to forgive a $26.5 million debt owed by him and his investment firm AMAC Capital Partners. The church, in 2014, had sued him and AMAC for investments that were not returned to the church but decided to stop all efforts to recover the money and give up all rights to the sum after an extraordinary general meeting on July 23 this year.

Taking the stage yesterday, he thanked the church members for their support and apologised for everything that happened.

"Having been away since 2017, it feels really surreal to be reunited with my family, especially my parents, siblings, in-laws, and all of you again," he said.

For now, his plans are to spend more time with his family. On Friday, he celebrated his birthday in an Upper Bukit Timah terraced house he now calls home. The house is owned by real estate firm, Lucky Realty.

At least 15 people - mostly members of the church's senior management and pastoral team, including Mr Derek Dunn, the church's former executive pastor - turned up with flowers, gifts and cake for lunch.

Said Mr Dunn, an American who set up City Harvest Orange County in the United States, an affiliate church of City Harvest Church Singapore: "Everyone was happy to see (Mr Kong) coming out, and we were just spending time and catching up."

Mr Kong, now sporting a head of white hair and looking visibly slimmer after serving 28 months in prison, greeted journalists on Friday outside the Upper Bukit Timah property.

Although he did not say anything about his plans for the future, a statement to church members yesterday had him describing his immediate priority - to reconnect with those at home.

"I have missed out on a significant part of my son's growing-up years with the long-drawn court trial and incarceration.

"My absence has also pained my parents deeply. Now that they are already in their 90s, I wish to be a filial son and take care of them, and catch up on all the time we have lost."

NO MANAGEMENT POSITION

While he has returned to the church he founded with his wife, Mr Kong's role has been significantly limited by the authorities.

In 2017, the Commissioner of Charities permanently barred Mr Kong and the five other leaders implicated in the scandal from holding key management positions or being a board member in City Harvest Church or any other charity.

This is to protect the church's assets, given that they were convicted of offences involving dishonesty and/or deception.

The five are former deputy senior pastor Tan Ye Peng, former finance managers Serina Wee and Sharon Tan, former finance committee member John Lam and former fund manager Chew Eng Han.

The commissioner, Dr Ang Hak Seng, also prohibited the church from hiring or appointing the six without his approval.

In a reply to The Sunday Times, Dr Ang said he has not received any such request from City Harvest regarding Mr Kong.

The church also clarified that Mr Kong is not a church employee, and has not been on the payroll since 2005.

The church spokesman added: "His role in the City Harvest Church as senior pastor is a spiritual one; he has no executive role."

But Ms Ho, 49, is on the church's board and also an executive pastor at the church. The 11-member board is led by its executive pastor Aries Zulkarnain, a 46-year-old Indonesian.

Over the years, Mr Zulkarnain has sought to reassure members since the allegations first emerged, even as disgruntled followers left the church in droves.

At a service in October 2015, after the leaders were found guilty, he told a congregation that the church would improve its governance.

He said it would involve selecting well-diversified board members, appointing a legal firm to advise the board, setting up an internal compliance team and also carrying out an annual audit using an outsourced firm.

The church spokesman said that beyond these changes, its community service arm - City Harvest Community Services Association - has been "really active" in providing eldercare services, besides helping needy families and youths.

The church is also active in mission and disaster relief work, she added.

MONEY IN RESERVES

While donations have fallen, City Harvest still has significant sums in its coffers.

It is still among the top 10 richest charities by donations here in a check done by The Sunday Times.

Last year, it had $132 million in reserves, down from $142 million in its financial year November 2016 to December 2017.

It employs 177 people, costing the church $12.9 million last year. According to its financial statements, its top three highest-paid staff members, who were not named, were paid between $200,001 and $300,000 each last year.

It has also several business subsidiaries, including Urban Property Investments, a vehicle for its investments in Suntec Singapore.

Many of the church members are just glad the whole saga has ended with Mr Kong's release.

Mr Alvin Lee, 39, a head of department in a security firm who has attended CHC for 19 years, said: "He has always been a leader, a visionary and a shepherd to many of us. I'm basically looking forward to him bringing up our spirituality.

"Personally, I'm thankful that the chapter has closed and thankful that the church has stayed intact and that the congregation is still united."

A former member who left the church in 2006 after more than a decade said that she has put the matter to rest, though she was "very disappointed" when news about the misuse of funds first broke.

"It helps that the church has since taken action to improve its governance. I hope they will be more cautious in future and that such incidents will not happen again," said the 43-year-old bank executive, who declined to be named.