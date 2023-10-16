Citizens and PRs, aged 40 to 59, to enrol for Healthier SG

SINGAPORE - The next batch of Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 40 to 59 have been invited to enrol for Healthier SG in November.

This comes after more than 400,000 residents have signed up since the national initiative focusing on preventive health was launched in July this year.

As the 40 to 59 years age group makes up about one million people, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it is expecting a high volume of enrolment.

The ministry is encouraging those who have already received their invitations through SMS to enrol quickly, so they can book their first Health Plan appointment early.

To further encourage more people, especially those above 65 years, to enrol for the programme, MOH is deploying Healthier SG Ambassadors to more touchpoints in the community from Friday to Dec 1.

With the Healthier SG roadshows ending in November, the ministry will continue its community outreach by deploying more mobile teams of Healthier SG Ambassadors to the Active Ageing Centres and selected community-level events.

MOH said enrolment stations at the Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres will be discontinued on Friday and only 17 community centres with heavier demand will continue to host the stations from Dec 1.

The enrolment stations at all 22 polyclinics will continue.

Those aged 60 and above, and those who are between 40 and 59 years old with chronic conditions can enrol without an SMS invitation at any enrolment station.

Those in the 40 to 59 years group who have yet to receive their SMS invites, can request for the invitation by submitting their details at go.gov.sg/healthiersg-sms-invite or calling the MOH hotline at 6325 9220.