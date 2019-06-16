Citi S'pore raises more than $102,000 for ChildAid

More than 200 Citi Singapore employees took part in a mass "Silent Zumba" yesterday as part of the bank's global community day. It was one of several activities held by the bank at the Marina Barrage. The others included a social bazaar, a carnival and football matches. Organisations and charities such as the Singapore National Paralympic Council, the Young Men's Christian Association of Singapore, Touch Community Services and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund also took part in the company event. The community day, attended by more than 5,200 Citi Singapore employees and their families and friends, raised over $102,000 for ChildAid, an annual charity concert co-organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times. Top bank officials, including Citi country officer and Asean head Amol Gupte, CitiClub president Angeline Ng and the bank's operations and technology head for Asia-Pacific Vikram Subrahmanyam presented the cheque to ChildAid 2019 co-chair Helmi Yusof yesterday.