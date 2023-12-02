Citi Singapore raises more than $455,000 for charity concert ChildAid

SINGAPORE - Citi Singapore has raised more than $455,000 for ChildAid, a charity concert in aid of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BTBAF).

The bank and its staff donated more than $340,000 through direct donations as well as an annual fund-raising campaign.

The six-week Citi Supports ChildAid franchise-wide fund-raising campaign raised about $141,000 through activities such as bake and book sales, a breakfast charity drive as well as a day of carnival games. Fifteen of the bank’s business units participated this year.

This is the eighth consecutive year that Citi staff have contributed more than $140,000 through this fund raiser. It was joined by its IT partners, who donated a total of almost $115,000.

Singapore Citi country officer and banking head, Mr Tibor Pandi, said: “We are privileged to play our part in uplifting children from financially disadvantaged families to fulfil their passions and aspirations.

“With our 121-year presence in Singapore, our efforts are even more meaningful today as we are able to bring together our colleagues and partners on a journey to make a lasting contribution to communities in need.”

STSPMF helps underprivileged children pay for their meals and transport fares. BTBAF helps artistically talented children from low-income families pursue the arts.

Since Citi began supporting STSPMF in 2002 and BTBAF in 2005, the bank has raised more than $8.38 million for both funds.

Organised annually by The Straits Times and The Business Times, this year’s ChildAid has the theme Mesra, the Malay word for warmth and the spirit of togetherness. It will be held at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre on Dec 4.