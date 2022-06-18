Citi gives $120k to ChildAid; staff's fund-raising crosses $120k

Citi Singapore has donated $120,000 to charity concert ChildAid that raises funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) and The Business Times Budding Artist Fund.

The donation is on top of $120,000 raised so far for ChildAid 2022 by Citi employees through online platform Giving.sg, with further efforts continuing till June 30.

Mr Amol Gupte, Citi Asean head and country officer for Singapore, said: "We are pleased to continue our efforts to support ChildAid as we mark Citi's 120th anniversary year in Singapore.

"Citi's commitment to supporting the underserved stems from our mission and value proposition to enable growth and progress for the community where we live and work."

Yesterday, to mark the bank's global community day, Citi Singapore held its first physical fund-raising event since the pandemic in 2020.

There were 16 booths at Singapore Expo, with wellness-related activities such as a battle rope station and a zumba session, drawing around 1,000 employees and family members.

Citi's $120,000 cheque was handed over to Ms Tan Bee Heong, general manager of STSPMF, and Mr Helmi Yusof, co-chair of ChildAid 2022, by Mr Gupte and Mr Peter Babej, Citi Asia-Pacific chief executive.

Since its inception in 2005, ChildAid has raised $26.7 million for the pocket money and budding artist funds. The pocket money fund provides students from low-income families a monthly allowance for school-related expenses, while the other fund helps young students from low-income families to pursue the arts.

Since their partnership in 2002, Citi Singapore has donated $7.1 million to both funds.