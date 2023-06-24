Circle Line service affected twice by signalling system fault

SINGAPORE - Train service in the downtown section of the Circle Line was affected twice on Friday night by a signalling system fault, delaying trips for commuters at stations between Marina Bay/Dhoby Ghaut and Mountbatten.

The first incident happened at 8.40pm and the problem was rectified by 9.10pm but the fault reocurred at 10pm, transport operator SMRT said on Facebook.

In the first incident, it informed passengers of an additional travelling time of 30 minutes between the Dhoby Ghaut/Marina Bay and Paya Lebar stations in the first of a series of tweets at 8.57pm. Free regular bus services were offered between these stations.

In the second incident, besides adding 30 minutes of travel time between the Dhoby Ghaut and Esplanade stations, Marina Bay and Bayfront stations, and Mountbatten and Paya Lebar stations, there was no train service between the Esplanade/Bayfront and Mountbatten stations, SMRT tweeted at 11.26pm.

“Please use alternative means of transport to continue your journey,” it added. “We are sorry to have affected your Friday evening commute.”

SMRT said their engineers are on site to investigate and rectify the fault.

One Facebook user Jon Poh said he waited for a shuttle bus but there was none in sight.

“You had two hours to activate. Unacceptable,” he said, adding that MRT ground staff members had to manually open the train door when the train arrived at the Stadium stop.

Service has not fully resumed by 11.30pm.