Cigarette smuggling attempt foiled by ICA officers at Tuas checkpoint

SINGAPORE - An attempt to smuggle 1,177 cartons and 650 packets of contraband cigarettes went up in smoke after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers conducted further checks on a lorry on March 8.

They had observed signs of a smuggling attempt at Tuas checkpoint, the ICA said on Facebook on Saturday (March 12).

They found the duty-unpaid cigarettes inside the modified floorboard of the vehicle, which was transporting precast concrete.

The Malaysian male driver was charged in court on March 9 after the case was referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

ICA said: "Similar concealment methods may also be used by terrorists to smuggle security items into Singapore. ICA will continue to conduct security checks to detect and deter smuggling attempts, to keep Singapore safe."

Those who buy, sell or deal with duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of levies evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.