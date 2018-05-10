CID to get first female chief from June

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will be getting its first female chief from June 1, in a Singapore Police Force (SPF) leadership reshuffle.

Ms Florence Chua, 52, will also assume the role of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations and Intelligence) in June. She will replace Mr Tan Chye Hee, 44, in both positions, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a press release yesterday.

Ms Chua will relinquish her current position as the Director of the Police Intelligence Department (PID).

A seasoned police officer, Ms Chua has held various key appointments in the SPF, including Deputy Director of CID and Commander of Jurong Police Division.

In her current role as PID head, Ms Chua led operations to dismantle organised crime groups and unlicensed moneylending and scam syndicates.

A highlight was cracking down on the largest illegal betting syndicate - the first case to be prosecuted under the Organised Crime Act.

Ms Chua also brought about more effective crime fighting, by integrating intelligence capabilities with frontline policing.

Mr Tan will take over as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) from Mr Lau Peet Meng, 43, from June 18.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) is responsible for all operational, training and logistical matters in the SPF.

During his time in that role, Mr Lau helped to transform the SPF by adopting new technology in crime fighting, and developing new capabilities to combat terrorism.

He will be posted to the wider public service, according to MHA.

The leadership reshuffle will also see the current chief executive of the Casino Regulatory Authority, Mr Jerry See, 49, appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Policy).

His successor is Mr Teo Chun Ching, 43, the current SPF Director of Manpower, who will also be appointed Senior Director of Gambling Regulatory Unit at MHA.

Mr See and Mr Teo's appointments will take effect on July 2 this year.