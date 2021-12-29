Chua Chu Kang in a calendar

A love of nature brought Mr Yong Kuo Hoong, 38, a teacher, to Sungei Buloh Eagle Point to try his hand at capturing the day breaking over the lookout. As the saying goes, the early bird catches the worm.

Mr Yong's picture won him the first prize in a photo contest. For its annual calendar, Chua Chu Kang (CCK) Town Council organised the contest to engage and encourage its residents to appreciate, explore and capture the scenic and hidden gems of CCK Town.

The area is home to four large parks - Bukit Batok Nature Park, Bukit Batok Town Park, Bukit Gombak Park and Choa Chu Kang Park - and Singapore's first Asean Heritage Park, the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

Featuring 12 original photos by CCK residents, the 2022 CCK calendar is a showcase of the residents' love for their town.

More than 1,400 photos were received in the contest.

