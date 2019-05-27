Christians break fast with Muslims at inter-faith event in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Members of a Christian community broke fast with Muslims on Monday (May 27) as part of an initiative to strengthen inter-religious harmony in Singapore.

Congregants of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and members of Jamiyah Singapore (Muslim Missionary Society Singapore) came together for the iftar, the evening meal during the Ramadan month.

The meal included dates and biryani rice.

In a similar event to encourage multiracialism and inter-faith harmony, about 4,000 residents of different races and religious backgrounds had joined their Muslim compatriots in breaking fast at Kampong Ubi Community Centre on Sunday. President Halimah Yacob was the guest of honour at this event.

On Monday, some 700 people gathered at the church located at Bukit Timah Road, including church elder David F. Evans, Asia Area president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and Dr Mohd Hasbi Abu Bakar, president of Jamiyah.

Also present at the evening meal were diplomats as well as members of grassroots organisations and leaders of different faiths in Singapore.

"Today's session reflects the common goal we all share in ensuring everyone in Singapore can live together harmoniously in this multi-religious society," said Dr Mohd Hasbi.

The Church said its members fast for 24 hours every first Sunday of the month, as an act of spiritual purification.

Mr Kyle Ledesma, 20, who has been a congregant of the Church since he was born, said it was his first time breaking fast with the Muslim community.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity," the recent graduate from Singapore Polytechnic added.