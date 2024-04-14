Choosing the right therapist for your child with developmental needs

1. Background checks

Principal psychologist Koh Hwan Cui from KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital said therapists should be registered under the Allied Health Professions Council or the relevant professional associations.

“Parents should also check if the practitioners have the relevant training and experience delivering the service for children with autism,” Dr Koh added.

For behavioural therapists, Mr Johnny Fok said the clinical practice has to be led by a therapist accredited with Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB), a standard in the United States.

Dr Goh Tze Jui, principal clinical psychologist at the Institute of Mental Health, said holding qualifications alone does not necessarily mean that people have experience working with individuals with autism.

Parents should refer to developmental milestones from legitimate sources instead of looking up random websites and blogs, said speech therapist Beatrice Teo, who is director of private practice Amazing Speech Therapy. They can also refer to their child’s health booklet.

“Sometimes I have parents coming in and telling me ‘I think my child has autism, I think my child has ADHD’,” Ms Teo said. “They might randomly read things and project onto their child.” It can be a source of anxiety and panic, she said.

Dr Geetha Shantha Ram from the Register of Educational Therapists (Asia) (Reta) said it is important for parents to verify qualifications of therapists. Parents may approach Reta, or organisations such as Autism Resource Centre and Autism Association (Singapore) for guidance in selecting suitable therapists, she added.

“Besides approaching paediatricians and psychologists who focus on developmental disorders, parents may also approach special education schools like Pathlight School, who may have a list of qualified therapists.”

2. Open communication

Mr Fok said parents should be part of therapy sessions. “If companies have a closed door policy, how can you know what’s happening?”

Senior occupational therapist and director of private clinic Little Marvels Jewel Yi said: “At the end of the day, the child goes back to the natural environment of the family, of the home, and they need to know what the strategies are.”

Therapy works best when there is high trust and collaboration between parents and therapists, educational psychologist Eulisia Er said. “Is your therapist addressing your concerns? Can you confide in them?”

A good therapist would maintain very open and honest dialogue about the child’s needs with the parents, she added.

3. Watch out for claims

Ms Yi said some therapy providers may make unrealistic claims, like being able to treat every condition and telling parents their kids can become ‘normal’.

These are red flags, she said.

“Unfortunately, when parents receive a diagnosis, they have concerns and get very anxious. And of course they will want to go to these people who claim that they can cure your child,” she added.

“Intervention is not aimed at making a child “less autistic” but to minimise developmental delay, enhance emerging competencies, promote the child’s participation and functioning in everyday settings, improve the child’s health and well-being, and increase overall family functioning,” said Dr Koh.

Another concern is if therapists claim to have expertise in many fields, or have significantly lower fees, said Ms Teo. The market rate for speech therapy in clinics ranges from $180 to $240, but she has heard of people charging as low as $50 an hour.