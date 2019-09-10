Chongqing party secretary visits S'pore

Chongqing party boss Chen Min'er, a high-ranking Chinese Communist Party official, is in Singapore for a four-day visit starting today.

During his visit, Mr Chen will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, as well as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said yesterday.

It said Mr Chen is visiting Singapore at the invitation of Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, who will be hosting separate meals for him.

Mr Chen, who is on his first visit to Singapore in his current capacity, will also attend a Meet-the-People session hosted by Manpower Minister and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo, said MFA.

Mr Chan and Mr Chen will speak at the Singapore-China (Chongqing) Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum tomorrow, where they will also witness the signing of several memoranda of understanding between Singapore and Chongqing agencies and companies.

Mr Chen and his delegation will visit Changi Airport, PSA International, the Singapore Exchange and the National University of Singapore, MFA said.

Mr Chen, a protege of President Xi Jinping, is seen as a rising political star. He was appointed Chongqing party secretary in 2017, and became a member of the 25-person Politburo - the Communist Party's top decision-making body - later that year.