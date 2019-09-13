Chongqing party secretary meets DPM Heng

Chongqing party secretary and Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Chen Min'er (left) yesterday evening met Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who hosted him to dinner at the Peach Garden restaurant at OCBC Centre. Mr Chen, a rising political star and protege of President Xi Jinping, is in Singapore on a four-day visit that ends today, on the invitation of Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing. During his visit, he called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, and also visited Changi Airport, PSA International, the Singapore Exchange and the National University of Singapore. Mr Chen also witnessed the launch of the international data channel between Chongqing and Singapore, the first dedicated point-to-point data link between China and another country.