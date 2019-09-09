Chongqing party secretary Chen Min'er to visit Singapore

SINGAPORE - Chongqing party boss Chen Min'er, a high-ranking Chinese Communist Party official, will be in Singapore for a four-day visit starting on Tuesday (Sept 10).

During his visit, Mr Chen will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday.

The ministry said Mr Chen is visiting at the invitation of Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, who will be hosting separate meals for him.

Mr Chen, who is on his first visit to Singapore in his current capacity, will also attend a Meet-the-People session hosted by Manpower Minister and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo, said MFA.

Mr Chan and Mr Chen will speak at the Singapore-China (Chongqing) Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum on Wednesday, where they will also witness the signing of several memorandums of understanding between Singapore and Chongqing agencies and companies.

In addition, Mr Chen and his delegation will visit Changi Airport, PSA International, the Singapore Exchange and the National University of Singapore, MFA said.

Mr Chen, a protege of Chinese President Xi Jinping, is seen as a rising political star on the mainland. He was appointed Communist Party Secretary of Chongqing in 2017, and became a member of the 25-person Politburo - the Communist Party's top decision-making body - later that year at the 19th Party Congress.