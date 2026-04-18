Chong Pang City will house 3 swimming pools, sheltered running track, market when completed in 2027

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Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam (second from right) flanked by his GRC team (from left) Ms Lee Hui Ying, Ms Goh Hanyan and Mr Jackson Lam at the topping out ceremony for Chong Pang City on April 18.

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SINGAPORE - Yishun residents will soon enjoy a seven-storey integrated development slated to open by 2027 equipped with three swimming pools, a rooftop sheltered running track, a market and a hawker centre.

The 0.9ha seven-storey compound at Chong Pang City will also house a gym, fitness studios, and a community club.

Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, the anchor minister for Nee Soon GRC, said this at its topping out ceremony on April 18.

He was joined by his GRC team, including Ms Goh Hanyan, Mr Jackson Lam, and Ms Lee Hui Ying.

Traditionally, a topping up ceremony marks the completion of the building’s structure, as the final beam is set on the highest point of the structure. The ceremony on April 18 marked the completion of the building’s roof.

The project was first announced in September 2020.

Mr Shanmugam said residents will be able to enjoy greater lifestyle conveniences, with Chong Pang City expected to also include a supermarket, a new mix of food options, and educational and recreational spaces.

Speaking to the media, Mr Shanmugam said residents have been looking forward to its opening, which involves two aspects.

One was that it continued the redevelopment of the entire Nee Soon town, not just Chong Pang, to serve everyone.

He said: “The second aspect is, of course, for many residents particularly those around this area... there are different levels to which they will see their flat values, I think, go up. The surrounding shopkeepers and businesses will also benefit from the increased footfall.”

The development sits on the former Chong Pang Community Club at the intersection of Yishun Ring Road and Block 102 Yishun Avenue 5.

It will come with inclusive and senior-friendly features such as wheelchair ramps at the swimming pools, height-adjustable beds in changing rooms, and barrier-free access throughout.

All hawkers and stallholders from the existing Chong Pang Market and Food Centre, which was built in 1984 and upgraded in 2003, will relocate to the new integrated development.

The new hawker and market is expected to house around 58 food stalls, 123 market stalls, with over 300 parking lots .

Once vacated, the old hawker centre will be redeveloped into a community plaza by 2028.

Chong Pang City along Yishun Avenue 5 pictured under construction on March 15. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Mr Alexander Sanoria, 65, an engineering consultant and a Yishun resident of more than 30 years, said he was most looking forward to the gym.

He said: “This is definitely a good thing for the neighbourhood. I hope the prices will still be reasonable when the old market moves over.”

Mr Shanmugam added that Chong Pang City will be complemented by more than 45,000 sqft of commercial spaces, with price and quality tenders for the spaces to be launched in the second quarter of 2026.

Madam Yang, an 83-year-old retired housewife, has been living in Yishun for over 40 years.

Speaking in Mandarin, she said Nee Soon has been developed quite extensively since she moved over from Sembawang.

She said: “There was barely anything here when I arrived. Look at it now, it’s so crowded at the markets and shops.

“I will visit the new place when it opens. I want to see how different the neighbourhood will become.”