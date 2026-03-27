Chingay@Heartlands to make last stop in Punggol on March 29

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SINGAPORE – Illuminated floats will light up the streets of Punggol on March 29 as Chingay@Heartlands 2026 culminates in a night of celebrations in the north-east district.

The event marks the finale of the month-long Chingay festivities, following three earlier stops in East Coast, Jurong East-Bukit Batok and Sembawang between March 7 and 15, where crowds lined the streets to watch the floats wind through their estates.

Chingay floats travelling along Woodlands Avenue 7 during the Chingay@Heartlands celebration on March 15. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

The Chingay floats will arrive at the open field next to Block 128C Punggol Field Walk, ahead of an opening carnival running from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Residents can expect to see live multi-ethnic performances, a ceremonial firecracker light-up and a drone show. Lion dance troupes, percussionists and stilt walkers will also roam the carnival grounds.

A lion dance performance entertaining crowds at the open field beside Eastpoint Mall during the celebration on March 7. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The parade will flag off at 7.10pm and move through areas such as Damai, Soo Teck and Northshore, where the floats will slow down for viewing.

The floats will end their journey at Boulevard Plaza in Punggol Digital District at around 8.45pm, where a grand finale carnival will take place.

Children playing with bubbles at the open field beside Eastpoint Mall during the celebration in East Coast on March 7. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

To facilitate the celebrations, there will be a temporary road closure at Punggol Field Walk from 4pm to 8pm.

More information on the parade route and road closure is available on the Our Punggol Facebook page.

A Chingay Parade 2026 float, The Flying Horse, turning into Canberra Way during the Chingay@Heartlands celebration on March 15. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Organised by the People’s Association, a key highlight of the 2026 edition of Chingay is the line-up of floats themed “Wish”.

These include four grand Chingay floats – The Flying Horse, The Harmony of Lights, The Globe of Wishes and Chingay Dream Machine – accompanied by five community floats representing the five Community Development Council districts in Singapore.

The community floats were created by about 5,000 residents in what organisers described as the parade’s largest community collaboration to date.

Chingay floats moving along Woodlands Avenue 7 on March 15. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

First introduced in 1997, Chingay@Heartlands has established itself over the last 29 years as an extension of the main Chingay Parade, bringing celebrations beyond the city centre and into neighbourhoods across Singapore.

The main parade for 2026 was held on Feb 27 and 28 at the F1 Pit Building, where more than 3,000 performers celebrated Singapore’s multiculturalism.