Chingay to go digital next year, and feature song and dance videos submitted by public

SINGAPORE - The annual Chingay Parade will be back again next year but will go fully digital for the first time.

And Singapore residents will get a chance to take part in the parade as part of a community engagement campaign called Jalan Jalan With Chingay, said the People's Association (PA) in a statement on Thursday (Nov 26).

They can submit a one-minute video showcasing their hidden talents for the We've Got Talent category, or submit a video of their singing prowess for the Sing With Me category, on their own or with their families, friends and even neighbours.

There is also a dance competition, which aims to showcase young people performing dance numbers that combine the different elements of local dance cultures - jazzed up with the unique styles and interpretations of the dancers themselves.

The organisers will select video submissions from any of these categories to win prizes and also to feature in the Chingay show, which will be broadcast on Feb 20 at 8pm.

The Jalan Jalan With Chingay campaign also wants people to design their own Chingay floats and costumes. Dubbed Let's Build A Float and Sew (So) Stylo, the campaigns are expected to launch next month.

Fans of products designed and made locally will also be able to buy them online at the Chingay Mama Shop from January.

Those who submit video and design entries could see their submissions featured on Chingay TV - a microsite that compiles videos submitted by the community.

Themed "Light of Hope", next year's Chingay - running for the 49th year - will be broadcast on TV, social media and online platforms, said the PA statement.

DBS Singapore will return as a corporate partner for Digital Chingay 2021 to support community outreach efforts, it added.

PA chief executive director Lim Hock Yu said: "The Chingay theme is about how each and every one of us in the community represents a sparkle of light to bring hope and warmth to one another. It reflects our core belief that as we unite as a community, we will emerge stronger together."

The digital parade will showcase a blend of old and new cultural performances, as well as traditional and emerging art forms featuring about 2,000 performers and 150 organisations, said PA.

It added that the aim is to "elevate the Chingay viewing experience" through the digital Chingay.



For instance, choreographed computer-generated imagery or CGI effects will be used to enhance dragon dance and pole act performances.

A lion dance performance featuring 100 lions from troupes from about 10 countries and cities will also be presented through a compilation of videos, with one troupe from as far away as San Francisco participating.

PA said the performance will reflect the spirit of overcoming challenges together.

Those who wish to find out more about next year's Chingay and submit their entries can visit this website and get more updates on Chingay's Facebook and Instagram pages.