Chingay parade goes digital for first time

SINGAPORE - The Chingay street parade - which is into its 49th year - went digital for the first time on Saturday (Feb 20) evening.

Themed Light of Hope, it featured some 2,000 performers and 150 organisations from Singapore and around the world who put up multicultural performances and original compositions.

The digital programme also involved the use of computer-generated imagery effects that combined physical and virtual performances from six parade segments.

These included an opening by performers from 18 local dance groups specialising in various genres including Latin, hip-hop and ballet, and an act that celebrates Singapore's hawker culture.

More than 500 residents also performed As I Believe, a song by local Mandopop star, JJ Lin, in a show of support for Singapore in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event, attended by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife, Madam Ho Ching, was held at the Theatre at Mediacorp.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, his wife, Madam Ho Ching, and Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing at the event. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



It was aired on platforms such as Mediacorp's channels 5 and 8 and the official Chingay website.

Ms Jeanie Tan, Chingay 2021 exco chairman and group director at the People's Association, which is the event's organiser, said it hopes to cheer people up during these uncertain times and rally every resident in the community to look forward to a better future ahead together.