Chingay Parade 2026 to take place on Feb 27 and 28

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Over 3,000 performers will be involved in the parade, which will feature its largest community collaboration to date, said the People’s Association.

SINGAPORE – The annual Chingay Parade will take place on Feb 27 and 28 in 2026.

Over 3,000 performers will be involved in the parade, which will feature the Republic’s largest community collaboration in the parade’s history, said the People’s Association (PA) on Dec 4.

The 54th edition of the parade will be a display of Singapore’s rich multicultural heritage, blending tradition with modern creativity.

The Chingay Parade 2026 will feature five magnificent floats, involving 5,000 residents from the five districts in Singapore – central, north-east, north-west, south-east and south-west.

The PA said the floats for the 2026 event are “full-scale” and measure 7m in length, up from the 3m-long mini floats that have been used over the past few years.

The floats, created by local artists and residents, will be powered by electric motors, said the PA.

For the first time in Chingay Parade’s history, audiences will be seated in a ring-shaped arena surrounding a circular multi-tier stage, creating an unprecedented 360-degree immersive experience that transforms traditional spectators into active participants of the Chingay celebration, said the PA.

PA’s chief executive director Jimmy Toh said: “For more than five decades, Chingay Parade has been a celebration of Singapore’s multiculturalism – a co-creation made possible by PA’s partnership with communities and individuals from all walks of life.

“The 2026 edition will spotlight how the wishes of Singaporeans, like sparks, can be ignited into a dazzling spectacle appreciated by audiences in our nation and beyond.”

The evening extravaganza event will unfold across eight acts, four of which will be inspired by local ethnic festivals – Chinese New Year, Christmas, Deepavali and Hari Raya.

Each act highlights the common values and joyous spirit that unite racial communities during festivities.

Drums and flutes will also feature across these segments, with flutists and drummers coming together as ensembles in subsequent segments that place a spotlight on community talents and ASEAN nations.

As with previous years, PA will host vulnerable and less privileged individuals, and their caregivers, through Chair for a Cause @ Chingay.

In November 2024, Singapore and Malaysia announced that the two countries would be jointly nominating the Chingay parade to be inscribed on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list.

The National Heritage Board (NHB) said the nomination was jointly decided by both countries, which have Chingay-practising communities in Singapore, Johor Bahru and Penang.

The joint nomination was Singapore’s third submission to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, following the successful inscription of hawker culture in December 2020 and that of the kebaya in December 2024.

Tickets for Chingay 2026, which is themed “Wish”, will be available for purchase from Dec 10 on SISTIC. Singapore citizens may use their SG Culture Pass credits to offset their ticket purchase.

PAssion members will be eligible for an early-bird promotion of 30 per cent for ticket purchases made from Dec 10 to Jan 11, 2026.

After the early-bird promotion ends, members will continue to enjoy a 20 per cent discount off ticket prices.