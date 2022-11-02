Chinese Vice-Premier calls on President Halimah and PM Lee

SINGAPORE – Visiting Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng met top Singapore leaders on Wednesday, including President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, reaffirming bilateral ties and reviewing existing cooperation.

Mr Han co-chaired the top-level Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) on Tuesday that resulted in 19 deals to improve cooperation, including in connectivity and the green and digital economy.

In a Facebook post, President Halimah thanked Mr Han for China’s hospitality during her visit to Beijing in February for the Winter Olympics, when she met President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

They reaffirmed the longstanding and warm relations between Singapore and China during Mr Han’s call on the President at the Istana.

“We should continue to build upon the good momentum in our collaboration, leveraging existing bilateral projects and platforms as well as seizing new opportunities in the digital age to create sustainable and inclusive growth and improve the lives of our peoples,” Madam Halimah said in her post.

They also discussed climate-related issues. “We agreed that it was an issue that affected all of us, and it was important for Singapore and China to continue our collaborations on the issue,” she added.

The bedrock of mutual trust in bilateral relations is formed by people-to-people ties, she said, adding that both countries are gradually making progress in restoring these ties after disruptions because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am heartened that Singaporean students are now able to return to China to resume their studies. It is important for the younger generation to build friendships early, which will be in the long-term benefit of our countries,” she said.